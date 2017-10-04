Brittany Aldean’s Heartbreaking Fear At Vegas Shooting: I’ll Never Get To Hold My Baby

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, wrote an emotional post about the night of the Las Vegas shooting, and included her gut-wrenching fear that, if she didn’t survive, she would never get to hold her baby.

Brittany Aldean was in Las Vega for her husband, Jason Aldean’s, concert when Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 innocent people and injuring more than 500 others. Luckily, Jason and his pregnant wife made it out safely, but Brittany she will never forget the terror she felt on that fateful night. Three days after the shooting, the 29-year-old is finally sharing her story, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking. “Still feel like I’m in a daze,” she admitted. At the beginning of her message, Brittany made sure to thank all the first responders who risked their lives to help others. Then, she revealed this:

“When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay. As you can imagine, my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same. As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past… all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby.’ We all made sure the others knew we love them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from…NOTHING). We were the lucky ones. I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel for the ones who are no longer with us. May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”

After committing the deadliest massacre in U.S. history, Stephen turned the gun on himself, leaving officials and the public desperate to know what his motive could’ve been. The 64-year-old’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is being considered a person of interest, and is currently being questioned by the FBI. Meanwhile, Jason has cancelled his upcoming tour dates in California, although he vowed to get back on the road beginning Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

