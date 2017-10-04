Blake Shelton ‘Disappointed’ Buddy Luke Bryan Joined ‘American Idol’ Instead Of ‘The Voice’

Longtime pals Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are now competitors now that the latter has joined the ‘American Idol’ — and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that, while Blake is happy for his friend, he’s also pretty disappointed!

“Blake [Shelton] has been hoping for more country artists to join the panel of coaches on The Voice,” an source close to the country star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was actually a little jealous that American Idol got Luke [Bryan] because he was wishing that Luke would have joined The Voice one of these years. Blake isn’t going to lose sleep over it, but he definitely feels like Luke is an amazing get for the show and Idol did it right by getting him.” The American Idol re-boot had a lot of trouble locking down judges after convincing Katy Perry to commit, but at the last minute, they roped in Luke and Lionel Richie. The trio started filming auditions on Oct. 3.

Luke actually helped Blake out as a team advisor on season 12 of The Voice, but at that time, the season 13 coaches’ panel of Blake, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson had already been set. For season 14, Blake and Adam will return with Kelly Clarkson and a still-to-be-named fourth coach. So far on the show, there hasn’t been more than one country singer on the panel, so even though Blake was hoping for his pal to join, the possibility probably wasn’t very likely. Now, it looks like the bros will be going head to head in the ratings when both shows air next spring!

Blake has a great track record as a coach on The Voice, and has won the show a total of FIVE times. He has some stiff competition this season, and his fellow coaches are ALL out to take him down, so things should get good as things continue!

