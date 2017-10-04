Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Supporting Jason Aldean After Horrifying Las Vegas Shooting

In the aftermath of the gut-wrenching shooting in Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reaching out to Jason Aldean to show their support during this difficult time.

It’s during times of tragedy that communities pull together to take care of each other. And following Stephen Paddock‘s horrifying assault on concert-goers in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, injuring hundreds and killing 59, communities everywhere are once again leaning on each other to get through it, including the music industry. Our insiders say Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, have been in touch with Jason Aldean, 40, following the tragic turn of events to show their love and support. But the lovable couple aren’t stopping there. They’d also like to do something to help support victims of the shocking tragedy. Head here for photos of Blake and Gwen!

“They have reached out to Jason privately to see how he is doing but they are just shattered like anyone else about the whole situation,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s disgusting and they can’t even put together how something like it happened. It’s horrifying and they really have no words on a situation that has troubled so many people and families. It is something that they would like to help with and they are trying to think of ideas to help the victims and hope to do something in the next few weeks with or without other celebs and singers.” So thoughtful.

As we previously reported, Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley has returned to the U.S. and released a statement in response to the violent attack at the Route 1 Harvest Fest in Vegas. “I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring quiet man,” she shared. “I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him. He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this would happen.” It appears the motivations behind Paddock’s violent act remain elusive.

HollywoodLifers, are you as moved by Gwen and Blake’s plans as we are? Let us know.