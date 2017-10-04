Are Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Using IVF To Have A Baby Girl?

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani may finally be making their baby dreams come true! A new report claims the 2 are ‘more committed than ever’ to having a kid. And to get a daughter, Gwen’s having embryos implanted via IVF.

It’s no secret Gwen Stefani, 48, has always wanted a daughter. Currently the proud mom of three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 51, the singer may finally be getting her baby girl — and she reportedly couldn’t be happier! Ready to expand her family with boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, the two have apparently begun IVF treatment, according to Life & Style magazine, and they’re confident the process will give them the daughter they’ve been after for over a year now. “Gwen successfully underwent the egg retrieval process,” an insider for the mag revealed. “She will go back to have the embryos implanted soon.”

As heartbreaking as it is, the couple reportedly thought Gwen was pregnant recently, but were “more than devastated” to learn a few days later that it was a false alarm. But although they were beyond disappointed, the experience only made them realize just how badly they want a child together. “Blake took it a lot harder than Gwen,” the source said. “She and Blake are absolutely more committed than ever to having a baby.” Not just any baby though — the two are reportedly set on raising a daughter. Click here to see adorable pics of Blake with Gwen’s sons.

“Having a little girl is what Gwen’s always wanted. She can’t believe it’s finally happening,” the insider explained. “Blake is the perfect partner for her to raise her daughter with.” To give the IVF process the best chance of succeeding, Gwen is apparently having multiple female embryos implanted, and she’s planning on freezing the others. “They have a higher probability of getting pregnant if Gwen has more than one embryo transferred,” the publication’s source said. “But Blake is concerned about it. What if they all take? He is ready to be a dad, but the possibility of twins or triplets is just daunting!”

Multiple babies or not though, the duo is clearly excited to take on the responsibility of having a child together. “Gwen knows he will be very protective of their daughter,” the source said. “He’d want her to be [safe and secure] her entire life.” Aw! If Gwen really does get pregnant, it’s important to note her pregnancy would be considered high-risk due to her age. The singer, however, is definitely prepared to “take it easy” and refrain from traveling, according to the source, if she does in fact end up expecting.

In fact, she apparently plans on taking it SO easy, that she and Blake would hold off on tying the knot until after the baby arrives. “They would want the baby to be a part of their wedding,” the insider shared. “[They’ve] decided to wait until her arrival to get married.” We wish these two all the best!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Gwen will truly get pregnant with Blake’s baby girl via IVF soon?