Beyonce Shows Off Legs Wearing Shirt As A Dress For Romantic Date Night With JAY-Z At Solange’s Concert

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, are known for going out on epic dates, and now they can add their outing at Solange‘s show in New York City to the list! Bey looked stunning in a graphic printed t-shirt dress, showing off some serious leg and effectively pulling off one of the best versions of the trend we’ve seen all season. (You can click through the gallery to see more celebs rocking shirts as dresses!)

The “Formation” singer accessorized her pink and purple Park Younhee “Greedilous” dress with round sunnies, stiletto sandals and a Louis Vuitton bag. We’re also totally obsessed with her waist-length blonde locks! JAY wasn’t so bad himself in a t-shirt-and-blazer combo and olive green track pants! Nike sneakers completed the rapper’s cool look. See more sexy pics of Beyonce after having her twins.

One thing’s for sure: as always, Beyonce and JAY-Z are one of the best-dressed couples around. Check out their date night outfits:

Meanwhile, Bey’s sis Solange took to Instagram after her Oct. 2 night at Radio City, sharing a sweet thank-you message with fans. “I’ll never forget your faces and the wonder we exchanged last night New York,” the singer wrote. “Thank you.” Perhaps she’ll post about her family attending the second show before she heads to Texas for her next one!

