Tiny Reveals The Struggle Of Dating ‘Sex Symbol’ T.I. & How They’ve Kept Their Love Alive

It’s Tiny Harris like you’ve never heard her before. The usually candid singer just took it up a notch when she explained that she and T.I. are ‘fighting’ to make their marriage work, despite him being a sex symbol, among other issues.

T.I., 37, and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 42, are on the mend despite their marriage struggles! In a candid, new interview, the Xscape singer reveals the status of her relationship with the rapper. And, surprisingly, she understands that women are after him on a daily basis! “For us, I think it’s all in love; we just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it too,” she explained in an interview with Hot 97. And, as for why they can’t quit each other? — “It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep run from. We can keep running from it… and then that love just keeps coming back and we’re like, ‘You know what, come back over here, let me talk to you about this.'”

Tiny was then asked if getting back together is what’s best for her and T.I. and if they feel pressure to stay in their relationship — “I don’t think I feel pressure. Whatever’s going to be is whatever’s going to be; it’s really what’s going on with me and him,” she explained. “If we feel like we can deal with each other’s craziness and still move forward and be better for us and our kids, then that’s what it’s going to be. Right now, we’re still trying to figure it out; we’re still just trying to figure it out.”

She then explained why she understands the tumultuous things that have went down throughout their many years together. “In reality what ever really is perfect? We’re both in the public eye and we’re both in the business and it’s hard as a male in the business because you’re known as a sex symbol. All the women want you. So, I mean, I’m sure it’s a task for them to keep moving and turning it down all day every day. It’s a struggle, but we’re still fighting through it”

Tiny’s candid interview came after she admitted that she is still married to T.I., while on The Wendy Williams Show with Xscape. As you may know, the on-again, off-again couple have had a rollercoaster year, in terms of their marriage. Back in Dec. 2016, Tiny filed for divorce from T.I.; However, the couple never went through with it. For the last few months, the pair have seemed happier than ever! And, that’s certainly the case these days, as see in Tiny’s most recent interview [above].

