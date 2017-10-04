Tiny Admits She & T.I. Can’t Quit Each Other After 16 Years Together: We Can’t ‘Run’ From The Feelings

Nearly a year since Tiny filed for divorce from T.I., the longtime couple has put their split on hold. Now, in a new interview, she explains why they just can’t seem to let each other go.

T.I. and Tiny have been together for 16 years, so you can imagine how hard it was for them to end their relationship last December. Things have drastically turned around in the months since then, though, and now, the lovebirds are back on good terms, and currently have no plans to move forward with a divorce. “For us, I think that it’s all in love. We just have a lot of love for each other and a lot of years in it, too,” Tiny admitted on Hot 97. “It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep running from. We can run from it for a minute and be like, ‘I’m through with him, I don’t care nothing about it.’ Then love just comes back and we’re like, ‘You know what, come back over here, let me talk to you about this.'”

Of course, these two also have three kids together, which is why they’ve kept in such close contact since the split. Eventually, that co-parenting turned into more once again. While they’ve given hints that they might be rekindling the flame all summer long, they all but verbally confirmed they’re back together by packing on major PDA at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors on Sept. 17. Although Tiny publicly spent the night with her girl group, Xscape, and she wasn’t photographed with T.I., a witness told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple was kissing and looking cozy with one another throughout the evening.

Plus, on the duo’s seventh wedding anniversary in July, T.I. couldn’t help but gush about his wife. “Never a dull moment…everyday we LIT!!!” he wrote. “Stay making this family s*** look sexy. They ain’t never seen s*** like US!!!! Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours…it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up, whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for.”

