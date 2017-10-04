Will NSYNC Reunite With Justin Timberlake During Rumored Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Will Super Bowl LII take us back to the ’90s? While rumors continue to swirl that Justin Timberlake is in talks to headline the big halftime show, did Joey Fatone just admit that NSYNC will join Justin?

We may get an NSYNC reunion sooner than we thought. While reports claim that Justin Timberlake, 36, is a frontrunner to headline Super Bowl LII in Feb. 2018, Joey Fatone, 40, is not to ruling out a full-on SB x NSYNC reunion! “It’s just one of those things, like we did the MTV Awards [in 2013], if someone asks to do it and if it’s right, then we’ll do it,” he told TMZ when asked if NSYNC would join Justin during the show.

However, the boy band will only take the stage under two conditions. 1. If it’s right; And, 2. “If everybody can’t do it, then we won’t do it. It’s pretty simple,” Joey explained. Can you imagine if Justin takes the stage at Super Bowl LII with Joey, Chris Kirkpatrick, 45, Lance Bass, 38, and JC Chasez, 41? ’90s nostalgia is at an all time high right now! NSYNC also took the stage at Super Bowl XXXV together.

Let us remind you that the NFL, Pepsi, and Justin have not confirmed anything. In fact, the NFL released the following statement: “No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists. Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.” [The NFL released the statement to the Washington Post.]

However, the speculation is extremely high because Justin is reportedly set to drop an album in early February, which would make a Super Bowl performance the perfect time to promote his new music.

Nonetheless, some fans have their doubts about a JT Super Bowl halftime show. In case you forgot, the singer took the stage at the 2004 Super Bowl in Houston, where he infamously ripped off a piece of Janet Jackson‘s outfit, exposing her breast. Justin later called the mishap, which was labeled “nipplegate,” a wardrobe malfunction. However, the NFL wasn’t amused. The singers were both reportedly banned from performing on the famous stage after the incident. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

On a more exciting note, let’s go back to NSYNC. The last time the boy band took the stage together was at the 2013 MTV Music Awards. And, fans have been waiting for another performance from the group ever since.

So far, the only reunion we know about is the celebration that will take place when NSYNC officially receives their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in early 2018. “The next time all five of us will be together at one time is when we get our star,” Lance told HL exclusively in Sept. 2017. “We haven’t figured out the date yet, but we’re all planning it now and it’ll be quite the celebration.” The group also has a vinyl Christmas album on the way, which Lance said we will see “some nice cheesy NSYNC Christmas sweaters.”

