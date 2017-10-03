Vanessa Lachey Raves Over Maks Amidst ‘DWTS’ Feud: ‘I Can’t Wait’ For Him To Return Next Week

After skipping a week of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to a feud with his partner, Vanessa Lachey, it sounds like Maks will get over his issues and head back to the ballroom.

“Maks and Vanessa are returning to rehearsals and will be dancing together on next week’s show,” a spokesperson for the show has confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. Of course, that comes a surprise to many Dancing With the Stars fans; Maks Chermkovskiy skipped week three due to a “personal issue,” and Alan Bernsten stepped in to dance with Vanessa Lachey, and afterward we found out that it was actually an issue with Vanessa.

A source close to the show told us exclusively that that Maks was “having a terrible time with Vanessa,” which is why he opted out of dancing with her for Guilty Pleasures week. “They are oil and water, and he feels that she is not taking it as seriously as she should,” the source revealed, adding he doesn’t want to dance with someone who gets on his nerves. “He may claim to have another injury and not do the rest of the season if he has to continue with Vanessa.”

Well we’re obviously thrilled to hear that they’re hitting the dance floor together again; it would be pretty awkward if they didn’t, since their situation is different — their spouses are also dancing on the show. Following her dance Monday, Vanessa posted on Instagram.

“Thank YOU to @alanberstenand my new girl posse, the @dancingabcgirls troop, @brittbenae @hayley.erbert @dance10jenna!!! This was the ULTIMATE guilty pleasure,” she wrote. “I can’t WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We’re cookin up something special for you!”

