Marilou Danley: What To Know About Vegas Gunman’s GF Who’s A ‘POI’ In Shooting

Stephen Paddock, the gunman responsible for the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, may be gone, but his girlfriend Marilou Danley is still here and the police have questions. Here is everything you need to know about Marilou, ‘a person of interest’ in the criminal investigation.

1. Marilou Danley was the girlfriend of Stephen Paddock, the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Marilou Danley, 62, was dating Stephen Paddock, 64, before he went on a rampage and killed 59 people and injured 527 others by shooting at concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Stephen reportedly killed himself in his hotel room before police found him. Before Marilou moved in with the gunman she was living with her then-husband Geary in Sparks, Nevada. Click here to see pics of the victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

2. She was considered quite the hostess. Marilou reportedly hosted parties, sleepovers and slip-and-slide gatherings at the home she shared with her ex-husband. She lived a “normal life” with her “normal husband,” her neighbor Troy Riley told USA Today.

3. She and her ex left their community suddenly. In 2013, Marilou left Sparks to move into a condominium owned by Stephen in downtown Reno. Troy said their was no goodbye or explanation for why the couple left. Two years later Marilou and Geary were divorced.

4. Marilou and Stephen were described as “closet people.” Community members told USA Today they didn’t have many interactions with the couple and didn’t see them at the neighborhood’s usual social events. Next door neighbor Susan Page said they “kept to themselves.”

5. Marilou was born in the Philippines and is a citizen of Australia, according to The Courier Mail, a newspaper in Brisbane. Christine, Troy’s wife and Marilou’s old neighbor, said it wasn’t unusual for her to go and visit family out of the country. Stephen’s girlfriend was in the Philippines at the time of the shooting and was on her way back to the U.S. as of tonight, Oct. 3, according to Reuters.

