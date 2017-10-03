Maks Chmerkovskiy Skipped ‘DWTS’ Over Issues With Vanessa Lachey: ‘They’re Oil & Water’

Maks Chmerkovskiy was absent this week on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ due to a ‘personal issue’ — but an insider told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that that issue is with his partner, Vanessa Lachey.

Hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews casually announced during the October 2 episode of Dancing with the Stars that Maks Chermkovskiy was out this week with a “personal issue,” and Alan Bernsten would be stepping in for Guilty Pleasures week with Vanessa Lachey. Of course, Maks’ brother and wife were both in attendance.

Following the taping, an insider on the show revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife.com that Maks was actually butting heads with his partner — so much so we may not see him the rest of the season. “Maks is having a terrible time with Vanessa. They are oil and water and she gets on his nerves because he feels that she is not taking it as seriously as she should,” the source revealed.

“Maks makes more money if he wins and if he is on the show with someone he doesn’t like then he knows he isn’t going to win,” the source added. “He may claim to have another injury and not do the rest of the season if he has to continue with Vanessa.” The two actually have been at the top of the leader board every week on the show!

Of course Maks has butted heads with past partners, including Brandy and Hope Solo. He’s also said multiple times that he wants his run to be over on the show. In 2016, when Peta Murgatroyd was about to have their baby, he said he was done.

“I have zero want to do this. I promise you that,” he said. “It’s been it for me two years ago. I never thought I’d be back here in this position. I’m glad I am. I promise, I’m so glad that I made this decision.” He then returned last season with Heather Morris and again this season with Vanessa.

