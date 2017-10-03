Wendy Williams Told Kevin Hart To Lie About Cheating Before Husband Allegedly Strayed

Just before her own husband was accused of cheating, Wendy Williams told Kevin Hart he should’ve lied to his wife about his scandal! Watch the crazy clip here.

It’s no secret that Wendy Williams, 53, and Kevin Hart, 38, have some serious beef. Wendy’s been coming after him for weeks now on The Wendy Williams Show for cheating on wife Eniko Parrish, TK. But during the initial segment about Kevin, she may have revealed something telling about her own relationship. She told Kevin he should have lied about his affair instead of announcing his wrongdoing! Interestingly, it was revealed that Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, allegedly cheated on her not long after. Hmm…

Wendy showed her audience on the September 18 show the video Kevin posted on Instagram in which he apologized to his wife and kids for messing up. Though he didn’t specifically mention cheating, it was clear that’s what he was talking about. A woman was extorting him for $10 million with the threat of releasing a tape of him having sex with someone who wasn’t his pregnant wife. “Here’s the thing. If I were him, I would not have done this (apologize publicly),” Wendy said. “Because that’s admitting you did what you did. And you know, code of the streets is ‘lie, lie, lie.’” Whoa!

At the time, it was a funny quip, but in retrospect, it’s a little sad considering what she’s going through at home. Her husband is accused of allegedly having an affair with a cute massage therapist. Though it’s just a rumor, the alleged cheating came on the heels of her slamming Kevin for his own misdeeds. “I’m not mad at the girl. I’m mad at Kevin [Hart],” Wendy said in her monologue. “Why are you letting this be filmed?…all I’m saying is if you’re a rockstar comedian who stays at the top of the Forbes list, and you work so hard on your career, why wouldn’t you ask this girl to come into your territory, where you know there are no cameras?”

Wendy went on to say that Eniko should stay with Kevin because she needs support after the birth of their baby. She said that she’ll need the love and stability of a marriage. Now, Wendy’s denying that her husband had an affair. But even if he did, it’s clear that she’s standing by her man.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Wendy’s speech against Kevin is hypocritical now in light of her husband’s own cheating scandal? Let us know!