Minnesota Twins Vs. New York Yankees Live Stream — Watch AL Wild Card Game Online

Bombs away! New York Yankees rookie sensation Aaron Judge will be looking to blast his way into the postseason as the Yankees host the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game on Oct. 3rd at 8pm EST. Watch every home run online here!

The 2017 Major League Baseball postseason begins with a Wild Card game at Yankees stadium in the Bronx, New York when the 91-71 New York Yankees host the 85-77 Minnesota Twins. On the mound for the Yankees in this winner-take-all game will be hard-throwing Luis Severino against the Twins’ ace Ervin Santana. Waiting for the winner of this game are the leaders of the American League and 2016 AL Champions, the 102-60, Cleveland Indians. While the Yankees will be enjoying the big bats of Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Twins will be without their slugger Miguel Sano who has been left off the roster and has been battling injuries all season. MLB Fans Can Watch The Live Stream Yankees Vs Twins AL Wild Card Game Online Here Via ESPN.com

The Yankees are the most exciting teams to watch in the MLB thanks to rookie outfielder, Aaron Judge. The 25 year-old kid from Linden, California has put up some crazy numbers in his debut season: 52 home runs, 114 RBIs, .284 BA and an OPS at 1.049. This dude is a beast, standing 6’7″ tall and weighing in at 282, he is built more like a power forward in the NBA or a linebacker for the Packers rather than a home run hitter for the Yankees. When he hits bombs, they leave the park, and the Yankees usually win. His late season surge is the reason New York is in a position to reach the playoffs. If Aaron goes deep against the Twins or if he can drive in some clutch RBI’s, the Yankees will certainly get a big win at home in this game.

While home runs are sexy, defense wins championships and in this game that means solid starting pitching and a deep bullpen both of which the Yankees have ready to go. Aroldis Chapman can touch 100 out of the pen for the Yankees if young Luis Severino gets knocked around early in the game. Expect a quick hook from both managers who will want to keep this game close cause it is winner take all. It’s October and this is the playoffs, so enjoy baseball fans cause it doesn’t get any better than this.

No pair of teammates age 25 or younger have EVER had more HR than @thejudge44 and @elgarysanchez have this season (85 combined). 😎🙌 A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Sep 30, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT

