Tyrese Reportedly Under Investigation By Dept. Of Children Services After Ex-Wife Says He Hurt Daughter

Tyrese and his ex-wife are at war after she claimed he spanked their daughter Shayla so hard she was unable to sit down. Now the actor/rapper is allegedly under investigation by the Department of Children’s Services.

This is getting ugly! Tyrese, 38, is now under investigation by LA’s Department of Children and Family Services after his ex-wife Norma Gibson claimed that he violently beat their 10-year-old daughter Shayla. She’s been trying to get a restraining order prohibiting The Fast and the Furious star from carrying out any form of discipline on the girl after claiming he spanked her so viciously she was unable to sit down. According to TMZ, she now wants full legal and physical custody, as she’s afraid the actor might flee with the girl to Dubai, where he has tons of business and personal contacts. The site notes that it is not uncommon for DCFS to launch this sort of investigation, it is just as a precaution because of the allegations.

Norma originally went to court on Aug. 19, alleging that the actor “went into a rage, pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other,” while Shayla was staying with her dad. Tyrese’s lawyer Terry Levich Ross, tells TMZ that Norma is just bitter over the fact that he remarried and that “She’s a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He’s a good guy and I will prove that.”

Tyrese discussed the issue on his Instagram back on Sept. 13, where he directly addressed Norma. He captioned a pic with Shayla, “All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else. I’ve only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter. Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you,” he wrote, referring to how he wed Samantha Lee on Valentine’s Day of 2017. See pics of Tyrese, here.

“But I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth. I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is. Paint your picture but God knows the truth, if I was a bad dad I wouldn’t have went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor,” he continued. “More truths coming soon. Child custody family issues are the worst,” he concluded. Yeah, judging from the fact that these two have fought for years over Shayla’s custody and are STILL going at it, these cases really are awful.

