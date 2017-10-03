Tom Petty’s Heartbroken Daughter Posts Loving Messages After Dad’s Death: ‘I Love You My Angel’

AnnaKim Violette Petty took to Instagram after her father, Tom Petty’s, tragic death on Oct. 2 to remember the rock legend with various touching posts. See her emotional messages for her dad here.

Tom Petty’s youngest daughter, AnnaKim Violette, 35, mourned his loss with a series of heartbreaking Instagram posts, and is understandably devastated by his Oct. 2 death. AnnaKim started posting in the hours before Tom actually passed away, sending messages of love and hope from beside his hospital bed.”We love u,” she captioned the first touching photo, which as of herself and Tom cuddling her daughter. Alongside another selfie of the rocker and the 35-year-old, AnnaKim wrote, “We are all a mirror of divine love.” Then, while Tom was still hanging on after being taken off life support, she added, “Send love. I’m asking for privacy and respect from strangers during this tim. I love you and send love to you and your family. This is a beautiful and private time. I love u dad.”

Tom was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest on Oct. 1. He died hours after being taken off life support. At that point, AnnaKim posted a throwback photo of her dad with the simple caption, “I love you my angel.” She also called Oct. 2 the “longest day” of her life, and thanked her father for healing people with his music. “Everyone grew up on these songs,” she wrote. “This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life. My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It’s going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music. I love his class honesty and how strange and funny he is. Tom Petty is an American icon because his heart has always put human rights first. We are one.”

You can see all of AnnaKim Violette's tributes to her dad here:

