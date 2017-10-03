Ouch! Tom Cruise limped his way back on set to film ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ — his first time back since breaking his ankle during a stunt. See the new pics here!

Tom Cruise, 55, didn’t let an injury get him down as he appeared on set Oct. 3, 2017 to continue filming Mission: Impossible 6 in Brentwood, Essex. It was his first day back since breaking his ankle in a dangerous stunt that took place in Aug. 2017. CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE. His first day was equally as challenging filled with scenes in which he flew a helicopter and drove a large truck. After Tom’s injury, there was a delay in filming due to the time it would take him to heal but we’re glad to now see him back up and doing what he does best. The brave and hardworking actor appeared calm and happy while continuing his portrayal of Ethan Hunt. See more impressive photos of Tom in action here!

Tom’s ankle mishap happened when he was leaping onto the roof of the Baynard House while filming in London and it is the first serious injury he’s ever obtained when making a movie. The severity of his injury was unknown at first and took a bit of time to realize that he needed at least seven weeks to recover. Despite the unexpected occurrence, the film is still set to be released on the original date of July 27, 2018.

When he isn’t acting his heart out, Tom’s been making headlines with his tumultuous family life. He reportedly hasn’t seen his daughter, Suri, 11, in four years and his ex-wife, Katie Holmes, 38, isn’t too thrilled. The controversial star’s battle with visiting Suri seems to always be in the spotlight but we hope now that he’s back on track with healing his injury, he’ll find the time he needs to enjoy his family and friends at the right moments. We’re wishing Tom all the best and look forward to the continuation of the Mission: Impossible film series!

