Tiny Finally Trusts That T.I. Won’t Cross The Line With Other Women — Why She Won’t Put Rules On Him

Tiny finally feels that she can trust husband T.I. again with other women after his alleged tryst with Bernice Burgos! They’ve got a good thing going right now — as long as he doesn’t mess up.



It’s been a long road to recovery, but Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, are happily back together. Their marriage is stronger than ever, to the point that Tiny doesn’t care who her husband hangs out with! And that includes beautiful women. Though T.I. was embroiled in a cheating scandal with hot model Bernice Burgos, Tiny’s being lenient about the company her husband keeps. There’s just one way

“Tiny and T.I. have never had the kind of relationship where she puts a whole lot of rules on him; that would never work,” Tiny’s friend told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s always given him a lot of leniency when it comes to other women and that’s still true. She doesn’t tell him he can’t check out other attractive women — she’ll even point them out to him sometimes! And she’s even cool with him talking to other women. He’s always working with new artists and she just has to trust that he won’t cross the line.”

He better not! It doesn’t seem like he’ll ever stray, though. A source close to Tip told us EXCLUSIVELY that Tip’s raving over his hot sex life with his wife. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and the couple have been having major makeup sex. Tiny’s “treating T.I. like a king,” the source said, with sexy lingerie!

