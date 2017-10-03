Vegas Shooting: Family Prays For Woman, 27, In Coma After Being Shot In Head

Tina Frost, 27, was among the 500+ victims who were injured in the Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 1. A bullet became lodged in her right eye when she was shot in the head. Donations are pouring in from all over after her family’s constant updates.

Tina Frost, 27, is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head when a gunman launched an attack at the Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1. Now, she remains in a coma after doctors performed surgery to remove a bullet that became lodged in her right eye. Doctors had to remove her right eye — which she will never regain sight in — and put an implant in its place, to keep the space open. Doctors also had to remove a bone from her forehead to allow her brain room to swell. All of this information is from a GoFundMe page, which was set up by a family friend. Below, is a message from the victim’s mother, Mary Watson Moreland on Tina’s condition, which was updated on October 2nd:

“Tina is out of surgery and her vitals are stable. They removed her right eye, where the bullet was lodged, and there is an implant there now to keep the space open. She has sight in her left eye but will never see from the right again. They took out a bone from her forehead to allow the brain room to swell, that will stay out for a few months. She’s in a coma and on a ventilator, she cannot breathe on her own. She’s critically stable in ICU for at least a week. Over the next few days, they’re going to see how she responds to simulation, but until then, we won’t know how bad the brain damage is.” Tina’s friends and family are raising costs to cover all expenses related to the attack including, travel, food, hotels, missed work, and caring for Tina.

Tina — a Maryland native, who moved to California several years ago — traveled from San Diego to Vegas with her boyfriend, Austin Hughes, to attend the country music concert; as reported by Daily Mail. The site claims Hughes said Tina was still conscious after she was shot, but they became separated after she was rushed to the hospital. He reportedly told her family that he spent hours trying to locate her before learning she had already been in surgery. Upon finding out about the deadly shooting, her family, including her parents and sisters, traveled to Vegas to be by her side.

Her father, Rich has also been posting updates about her condition on his Facebook page. Going into Oct. 3, her father said that her vitals and responses were good and that she is fighting very hard.

Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their families during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.