‘The Voice’ Recap: Miley Owns The Night & Jennifer Finds A Diamond In The Rough

The coaches are fighting harder than ever to get the best singers on their teams as the Blind Auditions continue on season 13 of ‘The Voice.’ Here’s our recap of the Oct. 3 episode.

The first contestant to take the stage is Anthony Alexander, whose dad actually used to be a cameraman on The Voice. Anthony performs “Redbone,” and Adam Levine, Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus all turn around. They’re all super impressed, but Anthony can only choose one, and he goes with Adam. Next up, Sophia Bollman sings a rendition of “Invincible,” a choice inspired by her mother, who raised her alone. Her performance catches the attention of Blake Shelton and Miley, who both push their buttons toward the very end. Sophia ends up choosing Miley as her coach.

Jessica Rowboat, a former undocumented immigrant, is up next, and she sings a gorgeous rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t quite pique the coaches’ interests just enough, and no one turns around. Hoping to have better luck is USC student Karli Webster. Her performance of “You’re So Vain” gets Miley and Adam to push their buttons immediately, and they both want Karli on their team BADLY. She can only pick one, though, and it’s…Miley once again!

The next performer is Stephan Marcellus, who sings “Take Me To Church.” The performance is shaky at first, as Stephan has no major experience performing, but Jennifer recognizes the diamond in the rough and doesn’t waste time turning around. When none of the other coaches follow, she automatically nabs Stephan for her team.

To close out the night, Emily Luther sings “Summertime,” and Blake, Adam and Jennifer push their buttons. It’s a tough battle as all three give their pitches, but in the end, Emily chooses Adam.

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi, Davon Fleming, Kathrina Feigh, Alexandra Joyce, Eric Lyn, Stephan Marcellus

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo, Keisha Renee, Red Marlow, Adam Cunningham, Noah Mac, Anna Catherina

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft, Shilo Gold, Addison Agen, Moriah Formica, Sophia Bollman, Karli Webster

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell, Dylan Gerard, Hannah Mrozak, Adam Pearce, Anthony Alexander, Emily Luther

