If you’re the newby and haven’t seen an OG perform yet, do they have to prove themselves all over again? Kailah seems to think so in this exclusive sneak peek of ‘The Challenge: XXX!’

“I’m voting for Veronica. I’m sorry,” Kailah says during the nominations ceremony during tonight’s episode of The Challenge: XXX. “I know you were a beast back in the day, and I haven’t gotten to see it yet. So I want you to go in there and show me what everyone’s talking about.”

With that, Veronica answers, “I don’t think that I haven’t shown that I can’t compete.” We all know Veronica was and still is a beast, regardless that this is her first challenge in 12 years. During her interview, Veronica reveals how annoyed she is. “The only reason Kailah in the winner’s circle is because Hunter chose her for the team and CT was on the same team,” she says. “So Kailah, yet again, shows us that she doesn’t really have a brain in this game.”

However, Kailah’s got a vendetta. “I’m annoyed with the fact that there are strong players in this game, like myself, who constantly get thrown into eliminations over and over again, and there’s weak people in the game like Veronica, who have yet to prove themselves or win anything at all,” she says in her interview.

Camila went along with it and also voted Veronica, while Hunter decided to use a “burn” vote and say Jemmye’s name. He didn’t want to say Veronica since she’s had his back, but didn’t realize that it’s not really a burn vote when there’s still another person — CT — who gets to vote. Granted, we’ll have to wait to see who he votes for on tonight’s episode.

“Call a spade a spade. No one rally wants you on a team…” he started. Will he vote for Jemmye? Or Veronica? Tune in to The Challenge: XXX on Tuesdays at 10PM ET on MTV.