Teen Girl, 18, Details Harrowing Escape From Las Vegas Shooting: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Seeing That’

At just 18 years old, Jaelyn Duran found herself running for her life during the Las Vegas shooting. Still in shock, and unable to sleep, the teen revealed what she saw as she fought to survive, & it’s SO heartbreaking.

It started out as a “really good day” for 18-year-old Jaelyn Duran, her sister Sarah Duran, and her sister’s boyfriend Billy. But what began as a spontaneous trip to the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, quickly turned into a horrific nightmare — and ended with Jaelyn fighting for her life. While the three-day country music fest had been sold out for weeks, the teen, Sarah, and Billy managed to secure last-minute tickets to the event that ended up attracting more than 22,000 fans. “It was a really, really good day,” Jaelyn told ABC News, explaining that early Sunday she took off from her job as a restaurant server in order to make it to the concert. Click here to see victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

At the festival, which was the first time Jaelyn and Sarah had attended a concert together, the three listened to a few acts, danced at a silent disco, and, eventually, pushed through the crowd to get as close to the stage as they could to see Jason Aldean, 40, perform. Not only was the country star the event’s headliner, he’s also one of the sisters’ favorite artists. But the fun-filled evening soon turned tragic once gunshots rang out across the Las Vegas Strip. As Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire at the concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino across the street, at first, Jaelyn had no idea what was going on. After all, she had never heard gunshots before in real life.

However, when Jason darted from the stage, Jaelyn’s confusion morphed into fear. “When he ran off, everyone kind of panicked,” the teen said. It was then Jaelyn and her fellow concertgoers realized they were in the midst of a shooting — one that became the deadliest in modern U.S. history. The horrific event ended up claiming 59 lives and injuring more than 500.

Standing under the venue’s lights, Jaeyln looked next to her to find a woman she recognized from just moments earlier. The two had been standing next to each other, singing and laughing while Jason sang on stage. But now, the woman was on the ground and bleeding out from a wound on her back. “I’m only 18, I shouldn’t be seeing stuff like that,” Jaelyn said. The girl was soon grabbed by her sister and Billy, and the three began running away from the stage in an effort to find shelter. After hopping a fence, Jaelyn landed in a pool of blood, her cowboy boots stained. It was then, the “gravity” of the situation sank in, she said.

“I was hysterical. I was crying,” she told ABC, recalling the sound of bullets ricocheting off the fence behind her. Taking off again, the three ran deeper into the crowd and scaled a second fence. By this time, Jaelyn’s knees were cut and her legs were covered in dirt and blood. Eventually, the friends found a garbage receptacle and they hid inside. Jaelyn revealed that she then called her dad, but she could barely talk to let him know she was ok. Next, the threesome spotted an open gate near McCarran International Airport. They eventually found safety with other concertgoers after making their way over. At least two of the people they were with had bullet wounds, Jaelyn said.

The group was eventually transported to the Thomas and Mack Center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Jaelyn, Sarah, and Billy were picked up by Billy’s mom. “I finally felt safe,” Jaeyln revealed. Echoing what many survivors of a traumatic event say, the teen added, “You always think this will never happen to you.” Twenty hours after the mass shooting, Jaelyn shared she still hasn’t been able to fall asleep, and she knows the images from Oct. 1 will stick with her for the rest of her life.

Our hearts go out to Jaelyn and her entire family. HollywoodLifers, please leave your well-wishes for the victims below.