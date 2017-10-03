Scott & Sofia Vs. Kourtney & Younes: Which Hot Couple Is Cuter While Cozying Up On A Jet Ski?

More than two years after their split, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are both dating new (and much younger!) people — and they love taking exotic vacations with them. But which pair does it best? Vote here!

Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie’s romance is really heating up, and this week, they’ve taken their love to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Despite a 15 year age difference, the pair’s relationship is serious, and they flaunted their feelings for each other by hitting the water on a jet ski Oct. 2. In pics from the excursion, Scott and Sofia have huge smiles on their faces and can even be seen leaning in for a kiss at one point. While she drives the vehicle, he has his arms wrapped around her, and they definitely seem like the real deal. They even made their relationship social media official on this trip!

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s romance with Younes Bendjima, 24, has also gotten super hot and heavy this summer. The lovebirds,who are 14 years apart in age, have traveled all over recently, taking trips to Cannes, Paris and Egypt, among other places, throughout the last five months. Like her ex and his new ladylove, Kourtney has indulged in jet skiing with her man — they hit the water during a fun-filled vacation in May, and looked equally as thrilled to be together. When Kourt and Scott first broke up, there was constantly hope that they would get back together. But after a disastrous Kardashian family vacation to Costa Rica at the beginning of 2017 (when he brought another girl on the trip, remember?), she finally decided she was going to be done with her on-off love for good.

Still, Kourtney and Scott have worked together at co-parenting their three kids, Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, and were on amicable terms during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians special, which was filmed this summer. He did admit he’d always have feelings for her though — cover your ears, Sofia!

