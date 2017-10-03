Hot new couple alert! Sam Smith was pictured kissing ’13 Reasons Why’ star Brandon Flynn in NYC earlier this week, and we’re totally here for it. See the steamy PDA pics, here!

Ooh la la! Sam Smith, 25, and Brandon Flynn, 23, packed on some major PDA while out and about in NYC earlier this week. Not only did they hold hands while gallivanting throughout Greenwich Village, but they were also pictured making out in public. Get it, boys! Of course, this is the first time we’ve seen them in public together, so we’re super excited to discover these two are dating. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE HOT & STEAMY PICS POSTED BY TMZ!

We must also note that their hot PDA seems to hint at the fact that they’ve been seeing each other for quite a while. The way they’re seen gazing into each other’s eyes while out for a bite to eat (in the pics above) also makes it seem as though they’re very into each other, which is definitely a good thing! And this new romance comes just two weeks after Brandon seemingly came out on Instagram. Brandon showed his public support for the LGBTQ community, and strongly hinted that he counts himself as a member of the gay community.

“Just saw the ‘vote no’ message in the sky, looming over Sydney. Thank you for raising money and hiring on a plane to write your lack of support amongst the clouds. I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will. Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized… and you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that. We’ve been scared shitless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us, stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. We’ve fought, we’ve come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you’re scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate,” he wrote.

Before hooking up with Sam Smith, Brandon was rumored to be linked to his 13 Reasons Why co-star, Miles Heizer.

