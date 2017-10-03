Nick Lachey Has Vanessa’s Back in Maks Chmerkovskiy Drama: Urges Her To Go On & Win ‘DWTS’

Even though Vanessa Lachey is Nick Lachey’s competition on this season of ‘DWTS,’ he’s still pulling for her to win the entire thing — especially after her drama with partner Maks Chmerkovskiy this week!

Nick Lachey is supporting his wife, Vanessa Lachey, wholeheartedly amidst her tension with Dancing With The Stars partner Maks Chmerkovskiy. “Nick is completely on his wife’s side and hopes [she and Maks] both realize that this is supposed to be fun and not a matter of life and death,” an insider tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Nick wants egos to subside and have Maks and Vanessa go through the show and be civil about things, and just maybe end up being friends. They have a chance to win and he wants them to work things out.” During the third week of competition, Maks mysteriously didn’t perform with Vanessa due to a vague “personal issue.” Instead, Alan Bersten stood in.

Fans were totally caught off guard by Maks’ unexpected absence, and an insider from the show told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the dancing partners were having a lot of trouble connecting. “They are oil and water,” our source admitted. “He feels that she is not taking it as seriously as she should.” Still, Vanessa has remained toward the top of the leaderboard throughout the competition so far. As of now, Maks is expected to take the floor with the former MTV host on the Oct. 9 episode, ABC confirmed. Vanessa even posted an Instagram gushing about how she’s so excited to have her OG partner back next week, although she made no mention of possible fight or any drama whatsoever.

Meanwhile, Nick is also still in the competition, and he’s competing with Maks’ wife, Peta Murgatroyd. Nick has had a lot more trouble impressing the judges than his wife, but things definitely seem to be going more smoothly in his dance partnership. Peta, along with Maks’ brother, Val Chmerkovskiy, who’s partnered with Victoria Arlen, both competed on the Oct. 2 episode while Maks was M.I.A.

