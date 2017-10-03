NBA Revamps All-Star Game: Ditches East Vs. West Format & More Changes Revealed

The NBA has just announced drastic changes to its All-Star Game format that fans and players can definitely get behind. Gone is the East vs. West rivalry replaced by a system that is exciting for players and fans.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on February 18 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and with it comes a big change to the marquee event. For starters, the East and West teams have been dissolved. In its place will be two teams selected by team captains in a playground-style draft. Captaincy is awarded to the leading vote-getters from each respective conference, and while there will still be 24 total players, now you have the possibility of seeing LeBron James, 32 playing alongside Russell Westbrook, 28. Pretty cool, right? In a summer where we saw many of the league’s best players head to the Western Conference fans began to question if the East had anymore firepower left besides LeBron, Kyrie Irving, 25 and DeMar DeRozen, 28. The Eastern Conference has long been touted as the junior varsity of the NBA, but now it’s out of control. And the NBA agrees with the fans.

Times are changing in the NBA. Players are coming together to form “super teams” and whether you’re a fan of it or not, this has been a trend for years. Guys are secretly talking behind the scenes recruiting each other to their respective teams, and no longer do you have viable teams from both conferences with legitimate chances at winning an NBA championship. But, no matter what state the NBA is in, there’s no denying that All-Star Weekend is a popular destination for bridging the gap in sports and pop-culture. It’s a star-studded event that brings out the likes of Jay-Z, 47 and Beyonce, 36 Rihanna, 29 and P. Diddy, 47 who is notorious for throwing the best All-Star Weekend parties.

With the new format for team selection in place, the players will now have to swallow their pride because the fact remains that somebody will have the honor of being picked last. And, whether you’re on the playground or in the gym, nobody ever wants to be picked last. It will be very interesting to see who receives the most votes in the Western Conference since they’re obviously loaded with talent. The new system also begs the question of whether or not guys will feel shaded if they aren’t selected by their teammates. Imagine a situation where Stephen Curry, 29 passes on Kevin Durant, 29. Awkward!

