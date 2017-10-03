Naya Rivera Calls Off Divorce From Husband Ryan Dorsey After Shocking Split

Is she having second thoughts?! Naya Rivera has called off her divorce from husband Ryan Dorsey, court documents confirm. Read all about the actress’ change of heart here!

Are they or aren’t they? Naya Rivera, 30, has pulled the plug on filing for divorce from Ryan Dorsey, 34, according to The Blast. The Glee actress filed for the divorce in Nov. 2016 after the couple was married for two years and now the sudden change in plans has many people wondering if they are reconciling. Their close knit bond over the years made their divorce news quite shocking so it’s no surprise that this hopeful news is making waves in a big way. There’s been no comments from Naya or Ryan on the matter yet but we’re excited at the possibility for their flame to reignite! See some of Naya and Ryan’s cutest moments here!

Naya first met Ryan in high school but it took them many years to finally turn their friendship into a relationship. Their son, Josey, was born in Sept. 2015, almost a year after the duo got married and the beauty has been very open about the effects of motherhood and how she’s coped with it both physically and mentally. In a recent interview with Self Magazine, she talked about her thinning hair after giving birth and her natural feelings of guilt for the times she can’t be there for her son.

It wasn’t too long ago that Naya made headlines after she was seen getting cozy with much older actor David Spade, 52, in Hawaii. The odd couple certainly caused heads to turn but after the recent divorce news, it appears that may no longer be happening. Before dating Ryan or David, Naya was engaged to rapper Big Sean, 29, but they split in April 2014.

