Natalee Holloway: Bone Fragments Found In Aruba ‘Ruled Out’ As Being Missing Teen’s Remains

Bone fragments thought to belong to the famously missing Natalee Holloway were discovered in August, but after extensive DNA testing, forensic scientist Dr. Jason Kolowski confirms to the Oxygen cable network that they are not a match. “Out of the four individual bone samples, only one was found to be human,” he tells the site in an Oct. 2 interview. “The mitochodrial DNA bone sample was not a match to [mother] Beth Holloway, and so it was ruled out as being Natalee Holloway,” he added of the Alabama native, who was 18 years old when she disappeared on her senior class trip to Aruba.

Dr. Kolowski, who conducted the tests as part of six-part Oxygen series The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway, also shared that the identity of the person whose DNA was tested is unknown. “We don’t know if the person is male or female,” he says, adding, “We don’t know how old that person is. We don’t know how long that person has been dead.” See more pics of Natalee Holloway.

Natalee’s father Dave Holloway and his ex-wife Beth have been dedicated to finding out what happened to their daughter for the past twelve years, who was declared legally dead in 2011, and unfortunately, it looks like they won’t experience closure anytime soon. You can learn more about the Natalee Holloway mystery here.

