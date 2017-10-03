Miley Cyrus Performs ‘The Climb’ For 1st Time In 6 Years As Tribute To Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Miley Cyrus performed an epic tribute to the victims of the tragic Las Vegas shooting on Oct. 2 with an amazing duet with Adam Sandler and her first live performance of ‘The Climb’ in six years!

It’s Miley Week on the Tonight Show — but Miley Cyrus, 24, decided to make the first night, Oct. 2, not about herself, but about the victims of the Las Vegas shooting the day before. Miley pulled out an oldie but a goody as the perfect tribute to the fallen concert-goers who were slaughtered by a gunman in a hotel room 32 floors above a country music festival. The singer belted out the lyrics to “The Climb,” a song she hasn’t performed live in six years. And man, did she rock it!

Miley told host Jimmy Fallon that if there was ever a time to perform this song the time was now. “I’m gonna do, I think this is probably for the first time in 5 or 6 years, I’m gonna do ‘The Climb,'” she said to cheers from the studio audience. “I’m doing ‘The Climb,’ because it says, ‘The struggles I’m facing/The chances I’m taking/Sometimes might knock me down/But no, I’m not breaking/I may not know it/But these are the moments that/I’m gonna remember most, yeah,” Miley explained. “You may not know it but these are the moments we are going to remember most.” What an amazing gift to give everyone at this dark time. Earlier in the night, guest Adam Sandler helped her open the show with another tribute that was just beautiful performance of “No Freedom.”

Miley just released her latest album, “Younger Now,” on Sept. 29 and fans are already eating it up. That’s why we’re so glad it’s Miley Week on the Tonight Show, so we can hear all about what’s going on with her and hopefully hear her perform a bunch of new songs off the album. However, this performance will by far be the most amazing of the week. We can already tell. Click here to see pics from Miley’s new video for her single “Younger Now.”

