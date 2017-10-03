Not again. The First Lady was photographed in sky-high stilettos as she boarded a plane to the devastated island of Puerto Rico on Oct. 3. See the photos below.

The President Donald Trump, 71, and First Lady Melania Trump, 47, traveled to Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, to see, first-hand, the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. Most of the island is without power, and millions are very low on basic necessities like food and water. As the couple left Washington, D.C., Melania walked to the plane in a fashion-forward, monochromatic outfit. She wore a navy turtleneck, fitted navy slacks, and super high navy stilettos. Melania was highly criticized in August when she wore heels to board the plane headed to Texas, which was a disaster zone after Hurricane Harvey.

In early September, she boarded Air Force One in a tan dress and snakeskin heels while heading to flood-ravaged Louisiana. Obviously, the third time is not the charm — she did not learn any lessons from her first two appearances. Melania DID wear white $50 Converse sneakers while visiting Florida after Hurricane Irma, but now, she’s back in heels.

Of course, this outfit is just for the cameras — Melania always changes on the plane. She usually dons more practical sneakers, pants, a button down shirt, and a hat as she arrives at her destination. In Puerto Rico, she deplaned in white jeans, a white top, an army green jacket, a hat, and what looked like tan Timberland boots.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s insensitive Melania Trump wore heels to Puerto Rico?