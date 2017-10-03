Lamar Odom Gets Cozy With New Mystery Bae After Khloe Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors

Who’s that girl?! Lamar Odom was seen getting close to a new mystery woman shortly after Khloe Kardashian’s pregnancy rumors started to surface. See a pic of the duo’s outing here!

Lamar Odom, 37, seems to be doing just fine with the recent Khloe Kardashian, 33, pregnancy rumors, as he was recently spotted getting affectionate with a mystery beauty. The former basketball star’s new companion looked happy as she smiled and sat on his lap while hanging out at a public spot in Los Angeles. Lamar didn’t appear to be as enthusiastic as his new lady, however, as he sported a serious facial expression. The hunky athlete hasn’t seemed to have any trouble getting attention from women over the years and with former wife, Khloe’s big surprising news, we’re glad he appears to be taking it all in stride. See some of Lamar’s sweetest moments with Khloe here!

Lamar and Khloe, who is now dating Tristan Thompson, 26, were married from 2009 until 2016 and the Kardashian beauty has helped him through a lot of tough moments over the years, so it wouldn’t be surprising if her impending motherhood would affect him in some way. The former loves have admitted to staying friendly and keeping in contact though so we’re hoping they’re supportive of each other in all their personal developments.

Although Lamar hasn’t been on the basketball court for a professional game in years, he’s still active with his time and trying to take care of himself as best he can. After his scary encounter with an overdose in 2015, he is working hard to stay sober and enjoy his life both professionally and personally. With his current active social life and determination, it looks like Lamar continues to thrive and hold his own no matter what life brings.

