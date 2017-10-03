Has Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Been Confirmed By Kris’ BFF Kyle Richards? She’ll Be ‘Fine’

Wait, did Kris Jenner’s longtime friend, Kyle Richards, confirm Kylie’s pregnancy? In a recent interview, the ‘RHOBH’ star gushed that Kylie will ‘be fine’ taking care of ‘this child,’ and we’re kind of shook!

Kyle Richards, 48, who’s a reality star all on her own, has been friends with the Kardashian/Jenner clan for many years. So if anyone knows what’s really up with the sisters’ pregnancies, it’d be her, right? While admitting that she hasn’t personally talked to BFF Kris Jenner, 61, yet, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star DID seemingly confirm that the youngest Kardashian/Jenner, Kylie Jenner, 20, is in fact expecting her first child. She even shared she thinks Kylie is “going to be fine” when it comes to raising the baby. Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian kids.

When asked by US Weekly how she was feeling about the Kardashian baby boom, Kyle, who became a mom at 19 years old, said everything will work out for the 20-year-old. “Luckily for Kylie, she’s in a financial position where she can also take care of this child and she has an incredible support system with her family, so she’s gonna be fine!” At the same time, however, she revealed she had yet to hear the news from Kris herself. “You know, I haven’t spoken to her about it!” she told the publication. “I’m sure she’s excited about all of them, but she has not told me.” Either way though, it sounds like Kyle may know something we don’t know, as she sounded pretty confident talking about Kylie’s impending arrival.

Kylie is reportedly about four months along in her first pregnancy, and is expecting a baby girl with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. In addition to Kylie, older sisters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kim Kardashian, 36, are expecting children too. Khloe is reportedly a few months along with her first child, the father being boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. And Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West, 40, via surrogate. Even wilder, all three sisters are reportedly having their babies around the same time — early next year. SO exciting!

