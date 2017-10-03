Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over The Halt Of ‘Sex & The City 3’: She Could’ve Been ‘Nicer’

Kim Cattrall’s done playing nice! After she was blamed for being the reason a third ‘Sex and the City’ didn’t happen, Kim hit back at the claims and she named-dropped SJP!

Kim Cattrall, 61, is setting the record straight about reports which claim Sex and the City 3 is no longer happening because of her diva-like demands. On Thursday, Sept. 28, DailyMailTV reported that the third installment was canned because of Kim making “outrageous demands.” Kim, who played the sexy and confident Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, took to Twitter on Sept. 29, to slam the claims. She said she woke up to a “sh-t storm,” before she added, “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016.”

Also on Thursday [Sept. 28], Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, conveniently told Extra, that any possibility of a third film was officially “over.” Her full statement read: “It’s over… we’re not doing it. I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.” SJP’s response was telling, but, she didn’t name names or provide a reason as to why production was cut.

Then, on Friday, Kim retweeted a fan’s message that read, “Let Kim be. She doesn’t owe fans a third movie. The second was terrible as it was. And her projects since have been great!” She also responded to the tweet and wrote, “Preach….”

Now, DailyMail claims that Kim taped an episode of the ITV series Life Stories with Piers Morgan, 52, where she addressed claims that her demands shut down filming of Sex and the City 3, and slammed SJP.

“And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” the site claims an audience member at Life Stories told them. “And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex And The City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.” She then repeated herself when she said, “I really think she could have been nicer,” according to the report.

Kim later spoke of SJP once again, when she said, “I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.” Kim even admitted that her answer to a third film has always been a “no and a respectful, firm, no.” She also shut down the diva allegations made by DailyMail. “I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Willie Garson, 53, who played Stanford Blatch on the Sex and the City series, actually retweeted the Daily Mail article which stated the claims; which eventually led fans to believe he agreed that Kim was the reported reason production was halted. Next to the article, he wrote: “And that, is that. And sadly the reasons are true. Period.” He also shared that he was “disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans.”

Kristin Davis, 52, who played Charlotte York on the HBO hit series, expressed her desire to reprise her role in a third installment on Instagram on Oct. 1. She told fans that the film would not be happening, and that she was “deeply frustrated” the cast can’t share another chapter with their fans.

Cynthia Nixon, 51, who played Miranda Hobbes, has yet to comment.

