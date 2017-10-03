Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Why She’s Hoping Baby Comes During NBA All-Star Break

While Khloe Kardashian’s 1st child’s reportedly due early next year, we learned exclusively she wants to give birth during All-Star Weekend. Find out exact dates here & why she hopes baby comes that week!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, and she’s rumored to be about five months along in her pregnancy, putting her due date somewhere in February. More specifically though, she’s apparently due in MID February, and she’s hoping her baby’s birthdate falls during NBA All-Star Weekend. Why? Because that way, Tristan, who plays basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers, doesn’t have to miss out on any court time. Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe with her nieces and nephews.

But while Tristan will have a nice chunk of time off during All-Star Weekend, he’s also made sure he’ll be able to take a short break when baby Thompson arrives — no matter WHEN it happens. “Tristan will be given a few days off from the Cavs when Khloe goes into labor, and everyone is actually hoping it occurs during the NBA All-Star break so he doesn’t miss any time on the court,” a source close to the Cavs revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But one thing that is good, is that the All-Star Game is actually in LA this season. So things may work out perfectly, at least that is what everyone is hoping for. But regardless, he has already got it covered if the baby comes before or after.”

NBA All-Star Weekend will be held from February 16th-19th next year, and, conveniently, it’ll take place in LA at the Staples Center. So no matter what ends up happening with Khloe and the baby, Tristan has a plan in place. The Cavs’ last game before All-Star Weekend is an away game on Feb. 13, and their first game once All-Star Weekend has ended is a home game on Feb. 22. So it looks like Khloe’s due date falls in between the the 16th and the 19th, but anytime in February is also fair game.

In preparation of their tiny addition, Tristan, who resides on the East Coast, is looking to buy a home in LA, according to TMZ. While the athlete was previously after a temporary home in LA, since Khloe’s pregnancy news, he wants something much more permanent in order to be close to Khloe and their future child, the media outlet reported. Tristan is reportedly set on Bel Air, Beverly Hills, or the Hollywood Hills, and has a budget of around $20 million. Looks like Tristan truly is trying to make sure everything is in place for when his second child arrives!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Tristan and Khloe are having a baby boy or girl?