Kardashian Curse Hits Travis Scott As He Struggles To Make Jump Shot At Houston Rockets Practice

It appears that Travis Scott, 25, who is reportedly expecting a baby with girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 20, could be struggling with the Kardashian Curse after missing many basketball shots at a practice for the Houston Rockets. The rapper joined the professionals on Oct. 2, 2017 while shooting hoops at the Toyota Center in Sugarland, Texas and didn’t make a shot until his SIXTH attempt. His lack of scoring was reminiscent of Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, and his tough season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although Travis didn’t have much luck on the court, he seemed to be having a good time chatting with the likes of James Harden, 28, and other Rocket players. See some of the cutest photos of Travis and Kylie together here!

The Houston native has had ties to the Rockets for a while and even helped design some exclusive playoff merchandise such as limited t-shirts last season. The red shirts were released before the team’s Game 6 matchup against the San Antonio Spurs at the Western Conference Finals and they showed off the Rockets’ playoff slogan of “Run As One” written in Travis’ writing and the team’s logo. The Rockets didn’t end up winning during that game, but Travis’ support sure made an impact!

Travis and Kylie’s baby news recently made headlines and although there’s some harsh judgments from various people, including Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, the father-to-be seems to be very happy about the upcoming arrival. He’s already preparing by purchasing gifts such as high-end clothes for the baby. With all the excitement going on in his life, we have a feeling no matter how many baskets he misses, he’ll still have something to smile about!

