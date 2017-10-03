Kaia Gerber & Mom Cindy Crawford Open Chanel Runway Shows 20 Years Apart

Cindy Crawford owned the Chanel runway in the 90s, and now her daughter Kaia Gerber is stealing the show during Paris Fashion Week! See pics below!

Kaia Gerber is the model of the moment, following in the footsteps of her mom Cindy Crawford. Kaia opened the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 3, wearing the brand’s signature tweed print. She strutted in a fringe crop top, white skirt, and tweed jacket. She finished off the look with thigh-high clear plastic boots and a clear hat. Her makeup was ’80s inspired — bright red lips and bold blue eyeshadow!

Kaia’s mom Cindy watched from the front row and posted videos and pictures on her Instagram. She looked STUNNING in black pants, black heels, a white silk blouse and a white coat draped over her shoulders. Held at the Grand Palais exhibition hall in Paris, the show was magnificent and over the top, as it always is. Cindy hit the Chanel runway with designer Karl Lagerfeld in 1996 wearing a white shift dress and her curly hair piled high on her head!

It’s so cool that Cindy gets to see Kaia’s success first hand. Kaia wrote on Instagram, “OPENING CHANEL!💥never in my life could I have even dreamt this. Karl, there are no words to describe how special this was to me. YOU’RE A LEGEND.” It’s clearly a HUGE deal. Notably missing from the show? Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, who all walked in the Fall/Winter show back in March.

