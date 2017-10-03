Jordan Fisher’s ‘DWTS’ Blog: I Don’t Know Why Len Goodman Is Harder On Lindsay & Me

Jordan Fisher tapped into his guilty pleasure with Lindsay Arnold this week on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and earned his first nines! But how’d that seven feel? Plus — find out about his scary ‘puncture wound!’

This season’s been funny, because we haven’t had a completely normal week yet; we’re finally, as of now, in a normal week. We don’t have a Tuesday show, we can start a new piece and have that extra day. Last week was interesting, because we had a little crash course and a style of dance I’d never really done before. Lindsay [Arnold] did an incredible job of putting it together, teaching me and getting it right. The Charleston is hard, physically it’s very demanding.

I had a little bit of an accident a couple days into it. I gave myself a puncture wound with a knife. So my hand’s all wrapped up. We didn’t have to change anything, I was able to dance around it, and flip and tumble around it. It is what it is. It was a very demanding week physically. It was definitely the hardest dancing we’ve had thus far. It was almost impossible to catch your breath after that. I was really proud of what we were able to do and the feedback that we got.

Everybody was surprised about Len [Goodman]‘s score. It is what it is. In my mind, the judges are really only supposed to judge the contestants, not the choreography. Lindsay did an incredible job making sure the whole piece stayed a Charleston. Carrie Ann [Inaba] agreed that it was a Charleston. I don’t really know what it is with Len, or why he is harder on us. I don’t really know what that is. He did say he liked it, but the seven was a little stranger. We’re only a few weeks in to the season — hopefully it gives America incentive to pick up the phone and vote for us.

Next week is most memorable year. For the first time in my career, I’m opening up about my history, and my family story which I’ve never done before. Only the people who know me, know my family story. It’s going to be an interesting feeling opening up about that. I think it’s good for people to know what makes me me. That’s going to be a lot of what this week is for a lot of the contestants. We have a contemporary piece to a song I love.

