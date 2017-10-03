Jimmy Kimmel Weeps Over Las Vegas Mass Shooting & Calls Out Politicians For Bowing To NRA

Jimmy Kimmel broke down in tears during on his late night show Oct. 2. He mourned the victims of the shooting massacre in his hometown of Las Vegas and bravely called out politicians who are beholden to the NRA.

Jimmy Kimmel has had enough. The 49-year-old late night show host broke down and openly wept over the mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas on Oct. 1, where a madman sprayed a Jason Aldean concert audience with a hail of bullets, killing 59 and injuring 527. “Here we are again, in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicably shocking and painful tragedy,” he began his show on Oct. 2. “And, of course, we pray for the victims, and for their families and friends and we wonder ‘why.’ And, as a result of that this morning, we have children are without parents and fathers are without sons, mothers without daughters. We lost two police officers, we lost a nurse from Tennessee, a special ed teacher from a local school here in Manhattan Beach. All these devastated families who now have to live with this pain forever because one person with a violent and insane voice in his head managed to stockpile a collection of high-powered rifles. And used them to shoot people.”

He then got political, saying, “President Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, he spoke this morning, said he’s praying for those who lost their lives. In February, he also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a number of other lawmakers who won’t do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good. They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country, because it’s so crazy.”

“Right now, there are loopholes in the law that let people avoid background checks if they buy a gun privately from another party, if they buy a gun online or at a gun show. So I want to show you something. These are the faces of the senators who, days after the shooting in Orlando, voted against a bill that would have closed those loopholes. These are the 56 senators who didn’t want to do anything about that,” while showing a collage of their photos behind him. See pics from the Las Vegas massacre, here.

“I want this to be a comedy show. I hate talking about stuff like this. I just want to laugh about things every night, but that — it seems to becoming increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell. And what I’m talking about tonight isn’t about gun control, it’s about common sense. Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says you don’t let those who suffer from mental illness buy guns,” he added. You can watch his full 15 minute opening monologue above. Yes, it will bring you to tears and move you greatly.

