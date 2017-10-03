Jessica & Ashlee Simpson Double Date With Husbands After She Bares Butt For Hubby’s Birthday

In honor of Ashlee Simpson’s 33rd birthday, the singer had a fun double date night with her big sis, Jessica, and both of their husbands, Evan Ross and Eric Johnson.

Can you believe that Ashlee Simpson is 33 years old? A few nights before her birthday, which is October 3, the “Pieces of Me” singer and her husband, Evan Ross, 29, hit up Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, California to celebrate early. But they weren’t alone! Ashlee and Evan were joined by big sister, Jessica Simpson, 37, and her footballer husband, Eric Johnson, 63, for what was a cute little double date. The sisters even wore matching outfits for their big night out! Jessica looked stunning as always in a sheer black mini, while Ashlee looked cute in a black ensemble with a hot leather jacket over her shoulders.

The two couples and Ashlee’s sister-in-law, Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross, hung out on the terrace for the evening. When it was time to sing Happy Birthday to Ashlee, she was surprised with a custom made Gucci-themed birthday cake! How sweet is that? The birthday girl and her hubby, Evan, also posed for a series of adorable pictures. In one the two lovebirds are kissing, and in another Ashlee keeps her hand draped over his knee. We really love seeing how tight knit the Simpson-Ross clan is, don’t you? While Ashlee and Jessica have always been the best of friends on top of sisters, it’s so cool that they are now just one big family with Evan, Tracee and Eric. That’s how it’s done!

