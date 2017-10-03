Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Shows After Horrific Shooting: ‘She’s Heartbroken’

The massacre at a Las Vegas country music festival is taking its toll on performers who have residencies there. Jennifer Lopez has postponed three shows following the horrific shooting, saying she’s ‘heartbroken.’

The artists who have residencies in Las Vegas are understandably shook about the horrific mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Fest that left 59 people dead and another 527 injured. Superstar Jennifer Lopez, 48, is so devastated by the senseless loss of life that she’s postponing three performances this week out of respect for the victims. “Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred. Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” her spokeswoman Whitney Tancred said in a statement to HollywoodLife.com.

We can totally imagine how hard it would be to get onstage and do the fun, high energy show that JLo puts on when there’s such a cloud of grief hanging over Vegas right now. She’s postponed performances on Wednesday Oct. 4, Friday Oct. 5, and Saturday Oct. 6 for her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have show at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Ticket holders can get refunds or exchanges for any other of her upcoming performances between Feb. 21 and June 9 of 2018. In her statement Whitney noted that Jen was so sorry for any inconvenience that the postponement may cause, but we’re sure her fans totally understand why it would be so tough to put on her show when the city is in mourning. See pics from the Las Vegas shooting, here.

On the morning following the horrific Oct. 1 shooting, Jennifer tweeted out “I love Las Vegas…feeling so broken this morning,” so it was pretty unlikely she would have felt up to putting on her fun-filled show less than 48 hours later. She’s not the only performer who is taking a time out in respect towards the victims of the worst mass shooting in American history. On Oct. 2, Cirque du Soleil cancelled their shows for the day including Michael Jackson One which goes down at Mandalay Bay, where the shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, used multiple high-powered rifles to gun down concert goers from a luxury suite on the hotel’s 32nd floor. The Blue Man Group also cancelled their Oct. 2 show at the Luxor.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Vegas performers are doing the right thing by cancelling or postponing the shows in the wake of the mass shooting?