Jason Aldean Devastated After Vegas Shooting: ‘My Heart Aches For The Victims’

Jason Aldean released a new message in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting that left 59 dead and over 500 injured. The heartbroken singer said this world is becoming a place he’s ‘afraid’ to raise his children in.

“Over the last 24 hours I have gone through lots of emotions,” Jason Aldean, 40, wrote on Instagram. “Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truly don’t understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in.”

Jason was performing at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on Oct. 1 when Stephen Craddock, 64, began firing on 22,000 concertgoers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino. The massacre has become the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Jason ran offstage when the shots rang out. His pregnant wife, Brittany Kerr, 29, was backstage when the shooting started. Jason and Brittany were rushed to safety in a police vehicle. In his latest Instagram message, Jason pleaded with American citizens to “stand together as one” during this devastating time.

“At the end of the day we aren’t Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” he continued. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and it’s time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the victims and their families of this senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away. Just know you all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas.”

He loves his fans more than anything, and the fact that so many of them were senselessly slaughtered right in front of his eyes is something he will likely never truly get over. Right now Jason is still struggling with his emotions and trying to come to terms with what happened. He says that he doesn’t want to cancel his tour, though. Jason wants to honor those who lost their lives by not allowing hate to win, and by not caving in the face of fear.”

HollywoodLife.com learned from a source close to Jason that seeing his fans “senselessly slaughtered right in front of his eyes is something he will likely never truly get over.” The country music star has upcoming tour dates, but he has not revealed whether or not those concerts will be cancelled in the wake of the shooting. Our source also revealed that Jason does not want to cancel his tour. “Jason wants to honor those who lost their lives by not allowing hate to win, and by not caving in the face of fear,” our source said.

HollywoodLifers, send your condolences to the victims in the comments below.