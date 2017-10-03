Jason Aldean Cancels Concerts After Deadly Vegas Shooting: We Need ‘Time To Mourn’

Jason Aldean is taking time to grieve the victims of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas by canceling some of his upcoming concerts. Read more about his thoughtful decision here.

After the horrible shooting in Las Vegas during his concert on Oct. 1, 2017, Jason Aldean, 40, has made the decision to honor and remember the victims by canceling his weekend concerts in Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA and Anaheim, CA. “As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows,” reads an official statement released on Jason’s website and social media pages. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.” Jason goes on to say that the tour will resume with the concert in Tulsa, OK on Oct. 12, 2017.

It’s been a tough time indeed for the country crooner and everyone involved in the terrible event. The tragedy took the lives of 59 people and injured at least 527 and there’s no doubt that the first time back on a stage for Jason will be hard. The musician was almost done with his set on the night of the shooting and ran off the stage to take cover shortly after the shots were heard. The shocking massacre has sparked an intense debate on gun control and on what needs to be done to stop this kind of violence from happening again and again.

Unfortunately, Jason’s no stranger when it comes to music related tragedies. In 2013, his tour bus accidentally struck and killed a man on an Indiana highway and another man committed suicide in the bathroom of Atlanta’s Lakewood Ampitheater during one of his concerts in 2014. Our thoughts are with Jason, his crew, his fans, and everyone affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend's shows… pic.twitter.com/lP7TFCukII — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 3, 2017

