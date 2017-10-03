Will Patient Six Be Revealed As The Real Jason Morgan? — Watch Shocking New ‘GH’ Promo

Is the moment all ‘General Hospital’ fans have been waiting for finally here? A new ‘GH’ promo features Patient Six desperate to get home to Sam and Danny. Is he the real Jason Morgan?

Did General Hospital just confirm that Patient Six is the real Jason Morgan? A new teaser was released ahead of the Oct. 3 episode that makes it appear that the real Jason is heading home. “For five long years, he’s been fighting to get back to his family,” the voiceover says in the promo. The teaser shows flashbacks of Sam and Danny, as well as when Duke shot Jason in the back and pushed him in the water. “I need to go home,” Patient Six says.

Steve Burton announced he was returning to General Hospital, fans have been hoping that he would be revealed as Billy Miller joined the show after Steve left and has been playing Jason for three years. The show has been dropping hints that Billy’s not playing the real Jason. In light of this new promo, the true identity of Billy’s character is more of a mystery than ever. Ever sinceannounced he was returning to General Hospital, fans have been hoping that he would be revealed as the real Jason joined the show after Steve left and has been playing Jason for three years. The show has been dropping hints that Billy’s not playing the real Jason. In light of this new promo, the true identity of Billy’s character is more of a mystery than ever.

During the Oct. 2 episode, Franco visited Jason in the hospital. He talked about a childhood photo of himself that featured a boy that looked just like Jason. For a long time, Franco thought the boy was just an imaginary friend, until his mother revealed the boy was real. Once upon a time, Franco and Jason believed they were twins because of what Helena had said. There’s a certain look on Franco’s face when he’s talking to Jason. He knows there’s something more to the story. At the end of the episode, Patient Six called Jason on the phone. General Hospital just keeps getting juicier and juicier!

