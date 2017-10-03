Hugh Hefner’s Cause Of Death Revealed: What Led To The Playboy Mogul’s Death?

What caused Hugh Hefner’s death at 91 years old? A new report claims that it wasn’t just one thing, sadly.

Hugh Hefner, 91, died of cardiac arrest, reports The Blast. The outlet claims to have obtained Hugh’s death certificate, which allegedly reads that the Playboy legend died of cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. The alleged certificate also claims that Hugh was suffering from an E. coli infection, and that he was “highly resistant to antibiotics”. This news comes days after Hugh was laid to rest on Saturday, September 30, which his widow, Crystal Harris, confirmed in her emotional statement. Hugh’s death was first reported on September 27.

Sadly, just one year before Hugh’s death, it was falsely reported that he was “gravely” ill. The icon then took to social media to slam the reports, even going so far to mock the situation! “I wish the tabloids had informed me a little earlier in the week that I’m sick. I might have cancelled my weekend plans,” Hugh tweeted on October 1, 2016, though the tweet has since been deleted. Hugh continued to tweet up until September 19, where he addressed the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey and Irma and urged his followers to support relief efforts. The last tweet on Hugh’s account is dated September 28, 2017 and reads, “‘In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined a sweeter life. – Hugh M. Hefner 1926 – 2017”. So sad.

Our thoughts remain with Hugh’s family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Please leave your kind words and condolences in the comments below.