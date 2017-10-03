What Really Causes Acne & How To Get Rid Of It — Expert Derm Tips

Millions of women, including celebs like Bella Thorne and Lorde, struggle with acne on a daily basis. An expert derm is breaking down why it happens and how to treat and prevent it below!

Dr. Jacqueline Berliner from Marmur Medical, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “Weather, the environment, stress, and even hormones can all cause your skin to be thrown out of balance [leading to breakouts]. I find many of my patients have trouble addressing the causes of their skin problems and often end up making the situation worse. For example, in an attempt to balance their oily/combination skin, instead of nourishing skin to get it back to a balanced state, they unknowingly strip their skin of the nutrients it needs with harsh cleaners and products that dry out the skin. When skin is inflamed and dry, one of the ways it can overcompensate is to over produce oil. Instead, it is better to use products that work to restore the natural balance of lipids (or fats and oils) in healthy skin.”

To get clear, clean skin, it does take work, but it’s possible. The trick is finding a routine that works for you. Dr. Berliner says, “Getting rid of acne can be challenging but it’s possible and a large part of it is diligent skin care. It’s crucial to use products designed to clear blemishes and help prevent new ones from forming. Look for products with ingredients like salicylic acid, a natural exfoliant that helps unblock pores. Also look for antioxidants and Licorice extract helps reduce inflammation and soothe skin. Make sure to find a cleanser you like and stick with it, since makeup, sweat, and pollutants can clog pores and lead to breakouts. There a variety of cleaners on the market to suit every preference, such as hydrating creamy cleansers or even oil-lifting cleansing wipes. After cleansing, I recommend applying an antioxidant layer. Antioxidants are very popular lately and for good reason! They work to combat stress and prevent problems before they occur. The YourGoodSkin Balancing Skin Concentrate contains some of my favorite antioxidants and has been shown to address skin imbalances over a 28 day period, which is the time it takes for the skin cells to turn over.”

Dr. Berliner adds, “The last step is moisturizing, which is important even for those with acne-prone or oily skin, as long as you select an option that is formulated not to block the pores (non-comedogenic). The YourGoodSkin Anti-Acne Base Lotion is a wonderful option that is both hydrating and calming. If you don’t start seeing an improvement within six weeks, talk to your dermatologist. One fantastic prescription medication for acne is a topical retinoid, a concentrated form of Vitamin A, to further exfoliate the skin or try Differin, a mild Vitamin A derivative, which is now available over the counter.”

HollywoodLifers, do you struggle with acne?