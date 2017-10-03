Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani & Her Boys During Family Trip To Oklahoma Home

There are three great loves in Blake Shelton’s life: Gwen Stefani, her kids, and his native Oklahoma. Put them together and you’ve got a happy country star. We’ve got his gushing words about their family trips to his ranch.

Ever since Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, fell madly in love almost two years ago, he’s made the southern California native feel right at home with regular trips back to his beloved Oklahoma ranch. As they grew closer and he bonded with her three sons Kingston, 11, Zuma, nine, and three-year-old Apollo, and the kids began tagging along on the couple’s trips. The Blakester then turned the city youths into country boys at heart. “We have so much fun,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 29 during an interview taped in Tishomingo, OK before the opening of his new restaurant there Ole Red. “I don’t think you should be able to have that much fun. It’s probably not legal in California.”

“It’s been a lot of fun for me to be the one to get to expose them to this — out in the country,” he continued. “They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I’m talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There are times when we’ve had holiday gatherings, and I’m talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.” WHOA! We know all about how much her kids love it there from Gwen’s adorable Snapchats and Instagram videos of the boys playing, but we didn’t know they had entire gatherings that include both sides of their families. That’s some serious stuff! Like married people kind of stuff, even though these two aren’t even engaged yet. Click for pics of Blake with Gwen’s kids, here.

It seems like ever time that any free time Gwen’s kids have away from school, they’re in Oklahoma. Blake’s got two places there, his main ranch in Tishomingo where the kids get to play in the woods and go off-roading on ATV’s, and his gorgeous Lake Texhoma house where the boys love to go fishing and swimming. They’ve spent their spring breaks in the Sooner State and weeks on end over the summer of 2017 having the time of their lives being country boys.

