Gwen Stefani ‘Fought Back Tears’ As Blake Shelton Gifted Her $60K Diamond Necklace

Gwen Stefani, 48, sure had a loving birthday on Oct. 3 after boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, surprised her with a very expensive beautiful diamond necklace. “Gwen was surprised by Blake today with an amazing vintage Cartier 12.50 carat diamond collar necklace set in 18k white gold,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “The sparkler Blake picked out himself set him back over $60,000. Gwen was floored when she received the sweet, generous birthday gift.” The No Doubt singer was seemingly smitten when she opened the romantic gem. “She fought back the tears as she opened the box and can’t wait for the next special occasion with Blake to wear the gorgeous new jewelry.” She definitely sounds thrilled with Blake’s choice! See some of the best photos of Gwen and Blake together here!

In addition to Blake’s gift, Gwen’s birthday continued to shine with gifts from friends, including donuts, roses, and balloons. The talented star gushed and joked over having Barbie decor for her birthday party and seemed to have the perfect day overall. Gwen and Blake’s doting romance has been going strong since 2015 and after many adorable outings with Gwen’s three sons, we’d admit it’s safe to say that Blake is definitely scoring some major good boyfriend points!

Both Gwen and Blake have worked hard as judges on The Voice for years and although Gwen is not appearing on the series’ 13th season, Blake still is. Their support for each other both in their professional and personal lives hasn’t faltered and their public displays of affection definitely keep them in the spotlight. We can’t wait to see what the darling duo get up to next.

