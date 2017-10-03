Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Birthday Roses, Balloons, Cake & Donuts — From Blake Shelton?

It’s Gwen Stefani’s birthday, so she took to Instagram to gush over all the cute treats she was given today, including roses, donuts and a cake. Were they from Blake Shelton? Watch the video, here!

Well, it looks like those who love Gwen Stefani, 48, made sure she knew it on Oct. 3, when they all celebrated her birthday together. The “Misery” singer was so elated by the gifts she received on Tuesday that she took to Instagram to share them with her fans. So what exactly did she get? Well, not only was Gwen gifted a couple dozen roses, but she was also treated to some yummy donuts and one giant cake. Consider us extremely jealous. But were these gifts from the love of her life, Blake Shelton, 41? Unfortunately, not. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t get her anything. She probably just wanted to keep it a secret for now.

In a series of videos posted to the Stories section of her Instagram account, Gwen pointed the camera at two dozen donuts and said, “So, I guess Lisa hates me since she just sent me this for my birthday.” Then, she pointed the camera at a couple dozen roses and said, “And Derek loves me because he sent me those.” And finally, she thanked someone by the name of Shelly (?), who brought her a giant cake. Blake’s name wasn’t mentioned, but like we said, he probably gave her a gift that she wanted to keep private. Either way, it sure looks like Gwen was showered with a lot of love on her birthday! WATCH THE VIDEO HERE (ONLY ON MOBILE)!

We must also note that the theme of Gwen Stefani’s birthday party seemed to be Barbie! Take a look at a few screenshots from her videos below. Again, we have to say… we’re SUPER jealous. Also — Blake begged Gwen not to break his heart in a sweet birthday message earlier today, so even if he didn’t get her anything, his tweet makes up for it!

When you're turning 48, but the decor of your birthday party is Barbie!!! Haha i love it @gwenstefani 😆😂💗🎈#HappyBirthdayGwenStefani pic.twitter.com/fQlcjEMA0H — Gwєท & Gαgα = MyLiƒє (@Carolzinha_1512) October 4, 2017

