Fifth Harmony’s Security Mistakes Becky G For A Stage Crasher & Tackles Her — Wild Video

We needed a laugh this week, and Becky G delivered. When she rushed onstage to help Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane with a wardrobe malfunction, security thought Becky was a crazy fan and removed her from the stage!

Becky G, 20, did not deserve to be treated this way, but you have to admit the mix-up is more than a little funny. Watch above as she’s mistaken for a Fifth Harmony fan at their Oct. 2 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and rushed off the stage during “All In My Head (Flex)!”

Dinah Jane‘s dress apparently ripped during the performance, according to fan accounts, and Becky — who, for the record, is the official opener for Fifth Harmony’s Latin America tour — ran out to with an Argentinian flag to help cover her up. “That’s Becky G!!” you can hear horrified concertgoers scream at the guards, which makes us cackle just as loudly.

This hilarious event was also a testament to Fifth Harmony’s skills. Notice, for example, the way Normani Kordei perfectly continues her choreography as the security guard tackles Becky, and how Ally Brooke migrates to the side of the stage to bring Becky back on, all without missing a beat. See more of Becky G’s hottest pics here.

Finally, Becky took to Twitter after the fiasco, proving that she’s being a great sport about it all. “Dead,” she tweeted, echoing our very same thoughts. “Now you know I’m your number one fan @dinahjane97,” the singer added. Too good!

Now you know I'm your number one fan @dinahjane97 ❤🙏🏽😘😂 — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) October 3, 2017

