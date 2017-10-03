Tyra Banks & Erik Asla Reportedly Split After 5 Years: What Will Happen To Their 21-Month-Old Son?

Nearly two years after they welcomed their son via a surrogate, Tyra Banks and Erik Asla have decided to part ways and end their relationship, according to a new report. So, what does this mean for little York?

Tyra Banks and Erik Asla are calling it quits after nearly five years together, according to Page Six. The couple, who got together in 2013 and had their first son, York Banks-Asla, via surrogate in Jan. 2016, have reportedly moved out of their mansion in L.A. after ending their relationship. However, it appears they’re going their separate ways on good terms. “It came drama-free and they’re co-parenting their young son,” an insider tells the paper. The longtime couple will also continue their professional relationship, with Erik reportedly shooting the opening credits for the upcoming season of America’s Next Top Model. Tyra and Erik reportedly started having issues after York’s birth, but have tried to make it work over the last year.

Tyra and Erik met on the set of Norway’s version of Top Model, and have always been fairly private about their relationship. Ever since York was born, the supermodel has done her best to shield him from the spotlight. In fact, she didn’t even post a photo of his face until more than a year after he was born, and the special photo was actually a Father’s Day tribute for Erik. “To all the amazing daddies out there that love their kids unconditionally like my mommy’s daddy and my daddy, too…HAPPY FATHER’S DAY! — York,” she captioned the pic.

“I don’t want [paparazzi] to make money off our child and have the first picture,” she explained. “So I posed the damn picture. The next day, there ain’t no paparazzi pictures, because mama knew how to hide that camera.” Amen!

