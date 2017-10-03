‘Eric & Jessie’ Sneak Peek: Eric Gets Annoyed When Jessie’s Masseuse Is Really Flirty With Her

Jessie James Decker gets Eric Decker all riled up in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 3 episode of ‘Eric & Jessie.’ When Jessie’s masseuse starts flirting with her in front of Eric, the football star is left very confused.

Jessie James Decker, 29, has two massage therapists come over to celebrate Father’s Day, but Jessie’s putting a twist on Eric Decker’s gift. The masseuse, Jimmy, starts complimenting Jessie and getting a little handsy. Jimmy tells Jessie that her skin is “soft” and asks if he can go lower down her back. He says that Jessie is feeling pretty tight. “Your husband not work on you that much?” Jimmy asks Jessie. Eric turns his head and goes, “Easy.”

“I can always take the reigns if you want,” Jimmy says to Jessie. This is all clearly to get a rise out of Eric. Boy, does it work. “I have no idea what’s going on,” Eric admits. “I mean, this guy is touching my wife, saying things that shouldn’t be said in a professional company. Is this a legit company?”

He adds, “I’m not having it right now… I’m about to take him outside and let him know that he is not welcome back to our house.”

Jessie takes this hilarious prank to a whole new level by asking the masseuse, “Do you need me to take my panties off?” Jessie, you are too good. Jimmy then notes that Jessie’s body is “pretty amazing.” He’s not wrong! Eric realizes what Jessie is doing, and he laughs it off. There’s never a dull moment with Eric and Jessie, that’s for sure! Eric & Jessie airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!

